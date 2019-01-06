Insperity (NSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Insperity is well poised to benefit from the booming professional employer organization (PEO) industry, driven by growth opportunities arising from Workforce Administration and Workforce Optimization solutions. Insperity’s top-line continues to grow with the rise in average number of worksite employees paid per month. The company has been consistent in rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. Backed by these tailwinds, shares of Insperity outperformed the industry in a year's time. However, the company’s operation in a highly fragmented and competitive PEO industry remains a concern. Additionally, the PEO industry is exposed to relatively low level of market penetration. The company’s earnings are highly seasonal in nature due to changing trends in medical claims costs and payroll taxes.”

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.40.

NSP opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insperity has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $121.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.62 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $3,498,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 598,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,844,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $113,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,742 shares of company stock worth $4,156,509. 9.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,713,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,849,000 after buying an additional 573,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,025,000 after buying an additional 220,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Insperity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,025,000 after buying an additional 220,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,437,000 after buying an additional 537,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

