Insulet (PODD) Shares Up 6.5%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.41 and last traded at $77.15. 1,479,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,143,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.44.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -167.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Insulet’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $98,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Colleran sold 6,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $491,546.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,451 shares of company stock worth $691,834. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 147.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 375,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Insulet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

