Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $107,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $199,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.49.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $409,897.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,127.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

