Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after acquiring an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,245,954,000 after acquiring an additional 304,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,777,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,664,000 after acquiring an additional 133,417 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $409,897.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,127.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.49.

INTC opened at $47.22 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: “Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/intel-co-intc-shares-bought-by-west-coast-financial-llc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.