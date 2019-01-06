Intel (INTC) Shares Up 6.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.22. 35,329,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 28,790,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $54.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 86.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

