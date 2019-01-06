IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (IPCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 816,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 377,858 shares.The stock last traded at $0.28 and had previously closed at $0.25.

IPCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

