Interlink Electronics (LINK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Interlink Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:LINK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 2721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The stock has a market cap of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Interlink Electronics had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

