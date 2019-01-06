Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IDXG. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.17.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.21. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at about $983,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

