Intrepid Potash (IPI) Shares Up 7.2%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.84. 654,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 542,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Stephens set a $7.00 price objective on Intrepid Potash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

The stock has a market cap of $340.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, EVP James N. Whyte sold 88,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $376,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,038.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 306,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,957.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 972,934 shares of company stock worth $3,451,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $699,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,872,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,175,000 after acquiring an additional 453,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,977,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

