Intrexon Corp (XON) Insider Thomas D. Reed Sells 30,000 Shares

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) insider Thomas D. Reed sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intrexon stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Intrexon Corp has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $20.16.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Intrexon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Intrexon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter worth $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter worth $151,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter worth $162,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon in the second quarter worth $175,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

