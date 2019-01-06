IntriCon (IIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Dougherty & Co currently has $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of IntriCon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IntriCon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $38,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IntriCon by 257.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 65,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at $741,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at $2,829,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 387,668 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

