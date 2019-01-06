Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

