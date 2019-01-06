Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Holdings Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $156.23 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

