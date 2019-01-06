Investors Buy Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) on weakness during trading on Friday. $36.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.65 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF traded down ($0.68) for the day and closed at $121.58

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

