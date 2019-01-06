Investors Sell Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on Strength (ICE)

Investors sold shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $33.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $102.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.17 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intercontinental Exchange had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Intercontinental Exchange traded up $1.69 for the day and closed at $75.67

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $2,734,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,134.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $96,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,602. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $216,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

