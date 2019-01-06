Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

IRTC stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $98.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $379,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $880,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,598.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,176 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,264. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,350,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,816,000 after purchasing an additional 473,235 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,816,000 after purchasing an additional 473,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 143.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

