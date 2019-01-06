Isign Solutions (ISGN) vs. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Head-To-Head Review

Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Isign Solutions has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Isign Solutions and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 11.76% 18.08% 8.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Isign Solutions and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 0 3 12 0 2.80

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus price target of $145.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE is more favorable than Isign Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isign Solutions and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isign Solutions $1.01 million 2.34 -$1.94 million N/A N/A TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $1.79 billion 6.46 $173.53 million $1.75 58.11

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has higher revenue and earnings than Isign Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Isign Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE beats Isign Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions for businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, including iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes; and post-contract support, and upgrades or enhancement services. It serves channel partners, resellers, and end-user customers primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

