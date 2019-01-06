Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecopetrol SA has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol SA will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on Ecopetrol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Ecopetrol SA (EC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/jane-street-group-llc-grows-position-in-ecopetrol-sa-ec.html.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.