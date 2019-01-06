Jane Street Group LLC Invests $615,000 in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter.

ALTY opened at $13.61 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0069 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

