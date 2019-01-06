Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,093 AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,093 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 58.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 80.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 37.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 33.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 41,172 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

NASDAQ APPF opened at $57.17 on Friday. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.18 and a beta of 1.27.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). AppFolio had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $436,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/jane-street-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-8093-appfolio-inc-appf.html.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.