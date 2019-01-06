Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $140.56 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 52,443 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $140,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,339 shares of company stock worth $6,887,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.61 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

