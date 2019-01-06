Jason Industries (JASN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jason Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of JASN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 43,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,379. Jason Industries has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Analysts forecast that Jason Industries will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Hyman acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 184,978 shares of company stock valued at $330,066. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JASN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jason Industries during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 3,571.6% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 714,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

