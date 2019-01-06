JD Sports Fashion (JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 454 ($5.93) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 491.40 ($6.42).

LON:JD opened at GBX 363.90 ($4.75) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 300.20 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 462 ($6.04).

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($53,573.76).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

