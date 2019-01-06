Jewels Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,404.00 (JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Jewels coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jewels has a market cap of $33,404.00 and $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewels has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002797 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Jewels Profile

Jewels (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewels using one of the exchanges listed above.

