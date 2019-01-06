John C. Fowler Sells 22,225 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Director John C. Fowler sold 22,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $485,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $13.03 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 70,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QUAD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quad/Graphics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

