John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/john-hancock-preferred-income-fund-iii-hps-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-11th.html.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.