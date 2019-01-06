Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.41.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.