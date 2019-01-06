Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,456,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,673,000 after buying an additional 185,136 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after buying an additional 541,338 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after buying an additional 478,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,858,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,250,000 after buying an additional 257,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,415,000 after buying an additional 387,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $24,405,814.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,772,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

