JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 33,536 Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Fly Leasing worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 146,106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.05 million, a P/E ratio of 122.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.68 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 33,536 Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-33536-shares-of-fly-leasing-ltd-fly.html.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.