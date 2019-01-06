JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 898.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Rev Group worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000.

REVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the stock a “hold revg” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $7.84 on Friday. Rev Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $470.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Rev Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

