JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on MaxLinear (MXL)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,410 in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 68.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 29.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.