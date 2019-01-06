JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 32,774 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRGI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4,291.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.52. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 253,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,724,660.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,593,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,021,031.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

