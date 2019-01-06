Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Trading 7.7% Higher

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.06. 544,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 581,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $568.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.35.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.50% and a negative net margin of 502.90%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $196,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 715,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $705,231 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,260,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 204,897 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,085,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 593,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 694,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 132,751 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 169,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 204,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/karyopharm-therapeutics-kpti-trading-7-7-higher.html.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.