Kelly Services (KELYB) versus Insperity (NSP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Insperity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kelly Services has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services 1.17% 7.45% 3.66% Insperity 3.41% 123.25% 12.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kelly Services and Insperity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Insperity 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insperity has a consensus target price of $108.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than Kelly Services.

Dividends

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Insperity pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kelly Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Insperity has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kelly Services and Insperity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $5.37 billion 0.16 $71.60 million N/A N/A Insperity $3.30 billion 1.17 $84.40 million $2.04 45.37

Insperity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kelly Services.

Summary

Insperity beats Kelly Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides IT specialists across various disciplines; creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals; and legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, contract administrators, compliance specialists, and legal administrators. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and legal managed services, as well as executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, the company offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, performance management, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

