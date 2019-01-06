Kennametal (KMT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.34. 747,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 769,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Get Kennametal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 39,914.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 639,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/kennametal-kmt-trading-5-3-higher.html.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.