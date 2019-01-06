Kimball International (KBAL) versus Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) Financial Review

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) and Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Kimball International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natuzzi, S.p.A has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball International and Natuzzi, S.p.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International 4.84% 20.48% 12.22% Natuzzi, S.p.A 4.59% 18.76% 6.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kimball International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimball International and Natuzzi, S.p.A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A Natuzzi, S.p.A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimball International and Natuzzi, S.p.A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International $685.60 million 0.80 $34.43 million N/A N/A Natuzzi, S.p.A $529.49 million 0.09 -$35.49 million N/A N/A

Kimball International has higher revenue and earnings than Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Dividends

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Natuzzi, S.p.A does not pay a dividend. Kimball International has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Kimball International beats Natuzzi, S.p.A on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, the company offers patient/exam room and lounge seating, and casegoods for the healthcare market. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses to end users. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Natuzzi, S.p.A Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 205 Natuzzi Italia stores, 147 Natuzzi Editions stores, and 79 Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

