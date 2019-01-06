Kimberly Clark (KMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.14.

KMB stock opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $40,577,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 159.8% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.1% during the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 45.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

