Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0070

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Kleros has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $304.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00055229 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005075 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 339,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,174,519 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

