Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,529,000 after buying an additional 372,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,622,000 after buying an additional 364,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,622,000 after buying an additional 364,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,600,000 after buying an additional 47,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,535,000 after buying an additional 80,821 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

