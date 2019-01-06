Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce $420.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.50 million to $420.79 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $398.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamar Advertising.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $80.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.87%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,594,000 after buying an additional 126,718 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.