Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

