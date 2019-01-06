Landec (LNDC) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

“Market close, LNDC reported slightly lower-than-expected F2Q19 (Nov) revenue and a relatively inline GAAP loss per share. The company significantly reduced its FY19 (May) revenue and EPS guidance for the base business (ex. Yucatan Foods, acquired on 12/1/2018). The conference call is scheduled for tomorrow at 11am ET.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Landec alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Landec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Landec in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Landec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. Landec has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $328.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.