Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.29 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $100,172.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,147.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,941.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,853 shares of company stock worth $411,043. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Bank of America cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.29 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/legal-general-group-plc-has-13-29-million-position-in-corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc.html.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.