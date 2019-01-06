Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.45 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 821,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $164,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $180,000.

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SHO stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.05%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of November 5, 2018 has interests in 22 hotels comprised of 11,176 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

