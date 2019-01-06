Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.59 Million Stake in Under Armour Inc (UA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 353,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 77.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 21.4% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $196,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

UA stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.59 Million Stake in Under Armour Inc (UA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/legal-general-group-plc-has-14-59-million-stake-in-under-armour-inc-ua.html.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.