Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,493,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,689,000 after acquiring an additional 981,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,050,000 after acquiring an additional 492,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 91.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 203,153 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,674.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,747 shares of company stock worth $3,905,667. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $37.05 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

