Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Shares Up 5.9%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.22. 508,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 513,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research firms have commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $703.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,247.65% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after acquiring an additional 195,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 509,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

