Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) and Windstream (WIN) Financial Contrast

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and Windstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series C $386.00 million 2.56 -$20.27 million ($0.51) -48.84 Windstream $5.85 billion 0.02 -$2.12 billion ($8.15) -0.31

Liberty Braves Group Series C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windstream. Liberty Braves Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Windstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Braves Group Series C and Windstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00 Windstream 3 2 1 0 1.67

Liberty Braves Group Series C presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Windstream has a consensus target price of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 107.33%. Given Windstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Windstream is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Windstream -34.54% N/A -2.93%

Summary

Liberty Braves Group Series C beats Windstream on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; video entertainment service under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems, home networking gateways, and personal computers; and sells home phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

