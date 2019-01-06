LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,587,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 234,681 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,959,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 134,589 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 340.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 468,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 361,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 191,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $9.94 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/lpl-financial-llc-grows-position-in-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb.html.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.