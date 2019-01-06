LPL Financial LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,169 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 22,334 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STMicroelectronics NV has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.48.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

